Covid-19: Express PCR test to cost between Dh250-350 in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced that it will be adjusting the prices for the express Covid-19 PCR test service in the emirate.

The normal PCR tests will continue to be charged Dh65. Usually, the test result takes nearly 24 hours. However, to meet the urgent needs of the customers, two express services are also available, set at either Dh350 for results within one to two hours, or D250 for results within two to five hours.

“This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all community members of the emirate and ensure they have access to services whenever they need them, and to support the exceptional round-the-clock efforts of healthcare workers in protecting the health and safety of the community,” the DoH said.

The department explained that those who wish to get a Covid-19 PCR test from the comfort of their home should contact and coordinate with the healthcare facilities. This will incur an additional fee.

The department noted the cost of the PCR test should be covered by the individuals themselves if they don’t have any Covid-19 symptoms, otherwise the cost would be covered by the government-funded programmes.

For further information, the department has urged residents to write to Healthsystemfinancing@doh.gov.ae.

