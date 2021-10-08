Covid-19: England's prevalence rises again to highest since August
The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its second straight week.
The prevalence of Covid-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 70 people in the week ending October 2, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, reaching its highest level since the end of August.
The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its second straight week, having been at 1 in 85 people in the previous week.
The ONS said that again, the percentage of people testing positive was highest in young people at secondary school.
In that category, 6.93 per cent children tested positive for Covid-19, more than 1 in 15, compared to 4.58 per cent in the previous week.
Schools in England have been open for around a month since the summer break, and some epidemiologists have highlighted concern about rising cases among children, although it is yet to translate into a sustained increase in infections for the population more broadly.
The ONS last reported 1 in 70 people infected with Covid-19 in the week ending August 27, before children in England returned to school.
The last time it was higher than that level was in the week ending July 25, when an estimated 1 in 65 people had Covid-19 following a spike around the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championships.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 136 Covid-19 cases; 204 recoveries...
More than 86 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country ... READ MORE
-
Europe
Covid-19: Italy eases restrictions on leisure...
Cinemas, theatres, concert venues return to 100 per cent capacity READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO sets out steps to meet world...
Strategy plans to vaccinate 40 per cent of people in every country by ... READ MORE
-
Europe
Covid-19: UK removes 47 countries from red list
Only seven nations remain under the restrictions READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden...
Islamic scholar from Kerala honoured for humanitarian work READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Expo 2020 Dubai: Explore secret spots with Dh65...
The tours can be booked on the Expo 2020 website READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Schools are nearly back to pre-Covid normal
Educators say the resumed proximity of students and teachers has once ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed remembered at Expo 2020...
Structure lights up with poems, images of visionary late leader READ MORE
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?