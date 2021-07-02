Covid-19: Emirates suspends all India-UAE passenger flights until further notice

UAE nationals, Golden Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions may be accepted to travel.

Emirates has suspended all passenger flights from India effective until further notice, a travel update on the airline's website said on Friday.

Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the statement added.

India extends international flight ban until July 31

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid19 guidelines are exempt and may be accepted to travel.

On Thursday (July 1), UAE prohibited its citizens from travelling to the countries the UAE has banned entry from recently as a Covid precautionary measure.

India-UAE flights to remain suspended: GCAA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced that the UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Earlier in June, Etihad Airways had announced the extension of flight suspensions from five countries until July 21.

The national carrier said restrictions on passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have been extended till July 21.