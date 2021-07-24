Covid-19: Eid concerts a 'curtain-raiser' for more events in Abu Dhabi

The performances marked the return of live, in-person entertainment to Abu Dhabi after a gap of 15 months.

Two consecutive nights of Eid concerts held safely on Yas Island are a “curtain-raiser for more special experiences” in Abu Dhabi, said a top official from the tourism department.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has successfully wrapped up a concert series organised as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations on Thursday and Friday.

While Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi and Syrian singer Assala Nasri entertained the crowd at the Etihad Arena on the opening day, Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny rocked on the final day.

Ali Hassan AlShaiba, executive directoroftourism and marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi, underlined the Eid concerts as a “major success”, held after taking all precautionary measures.

“These concerts, as well as the spectacular firework displays over Yas Bay, gave us the opportunity to gather safely to celebrate Eid Al Adha and showcased the success of Abu Dhabi’s safety campaign.”

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre supervised the implementation of the precautionary measures approved by the authorities in the emirate during the Eid holidays.

The safety measures included placing thermal scanners at the venue’s entrance to check temperature, mandatory wearing of masks and following social distancing protocols. Entry was also permitted only to those over 16 years old with a negative PCR test result (with 48 hour-validity) as well as a ‘Covid-19 vaccinated’ status and the ‘E’ or ‘gold star’ icon on the Al Hosn app.

Additionally, public health ambassadors spread awareness among community members to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

There were seating restrictions inside the venue, but the event was sold out at approved capacity.

AlShaiba added that there are many more activities planned for the rest of 2021, with further announcements to come.

“The first live in-person concerts in 15 months were the curtain-raisers for many more special experiences to come this year.”