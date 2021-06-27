Covid-19: EDE scanners placed at Abu Dhabi malls, airport
The scanners at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land and air entry points to detect Covid-19 infections
Abu Dhabi authorities have announced that EDE Covid-19 scanners will be placed at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land and air entry points in the emirate to detect Covid-19 infections starting from Monday.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Sunday said it has expanded the roll-out of EDE scanners following a successful pilot phase and approval by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).
The DoH earlier said the EDE scanners were effective and viable detectors of the Covid-19 virus.
The decision is part of the emirate’s commitment to continuously enhancing Covid-19 precautionary measures that protect public health using the latest technology.
The EDE scanning technology will also play a key role in limiting Covid-19 transmission by establishing safe zones that are subject to a series of preventive procedures.
According to authorities, if the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected with Covid-19, they will not be permitted to enter the stated places. They must follow the approved protocol and take a PCR test within 24 hours.
