Covid-19: Dubai's Burj Khalifa supports India with national flag display
The number of cases has surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks.
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Sunday lit up with the Indian national flag in support of the Covid-19 crisis the country is going through.
The 23-second video showed the tricolour displayed on the tower's facade, with the text #StayStrongIndia.
"Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia," it said on its Twitter account.
#_— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2021
Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/y7M0Ei5QP5
The number of cases has surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks. Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.
Hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices saying they are unable to cope with the rush of patients.
In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a lockdown in the capital that had been due to end on Monday for a week. Covid-19 is killing one person every four minutes in the city.
