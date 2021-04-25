Covid-19: Dubai's Burj Khalifa supports India with national flag display

The number of cases has surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Sunday lit up with the Indian national flag in support of the Covid-19 crisis the country is going through.

The 23-second video showed the tricolour displayed on the tower's facade, with the text #StayStrongIndia.

"Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia," it said on its Twitter account.

Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/y7M0Ei5QP5 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2021

Hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices saying they are unable to cope with the rush of patients.

In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a lockdown in the capital that had been due to end on Monday for a week. Covid-19 is killing one person every four minutes in the city.