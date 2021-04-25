Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Dubai's Burj Khalifa supports India with national flag display

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 25, 2021

The number of cases has surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Sunday lit up with the Indian national flag in support of the Covid-19 crisis the country is going through.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

The 23-second video showed the tricolour displayed on the tower's facade, with the text #StayStrongIndia.

"Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia," it said on its Twitter account.

The number of cases has surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks. Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

Hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices saying they are unable to cope with the rush of patients.

In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a lockdown in the capital that had been due to end on Monday for a week. Covid-19 is killing one person every four minutes in the city.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210406&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409458&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 