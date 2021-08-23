Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai private schools to return to in-person learning from Oct 3

Filed on August 23, 2021

More than 96 per cent of teaching staff and 70 per cent of children aged 12-17 in Dubai have been vaccinated.


All private schools in Dubai will return to full in-person learning from October 3, it was announced on Monday.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced gradual return to full in-person learning in private schools in 2021-22 academic year.

Private schools will continue offering students in-person learning while also providing the option for remote learning until October 3.

More than 96 per cent of teaching staff and 70 per cent of children aged 12-17 in Dubai have been vaccinated. Strict adherence to precautionary measures will ensure the success of full in-person learning model, the committee said.




