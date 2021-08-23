Covid-19: Dubai private schools to return to in-person learning from Oct 3
More than 96 per cent of teaching staff and 70 per cent of children aged 12-17 in Dubai have been vaccinated.
All private schools in Dubai will return to full in-person learning from October 3, it was announced on Monday.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced gradual return to full in-person learning in private schools in 2021-22 academic year.
Private schools will continue offering students in-person learning while also providing the option for remote learning until October 3.
#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces gradual return to full in-person learning in private schools in 2021-22 academic year. pic.twitter.com/Korfh51yEe— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 23, 2021
More than 96 per cent of teaching staff and 70 per cent of children aged 12-17 in Dubai have been vaccinated. Strict adherence to precautionary measures will ensure the success of full in-person learning model, the committee said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai flights: GDRFA confirms extension of...
Expats who meet these conditions will have their visas extended, with ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New York City mandates vaccines for...
Mayor says every department of education employee must receive at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New walk-in test centre opens in Al...
Facility that opens even on weekends can collect and test 500 samples ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman to allow entry for travellers from India,...
The decision will go into effect from September 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai flights: GDRFA confirms extension of...
Expats who meet these conditions will have their visas extended, with ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman to allow entry for travellers from India,...
The decision will go into effect from September 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Visa on arrival suspended for some with US,...
Etihad support staff confirms in tweet on Monday. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man uses cop's lost driving licence for 5...
The accused was caught by the police after he committed a traffic... READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school