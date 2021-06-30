Covid-19: Dubai issues summer travel advisory for residents

Those who prepare for overseas journeys urged to fly only 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has encouraged citizens and residents in the country to be fully vaccinated before they travel abroad.

With the holiday season round the corner, the committee urged citizens and residents planning to travel abroad to commence their overseas journeys only 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, which allows sufficient time for the body to maximise its immunity.

The committee advised people to observe utmost caution when travelling overseas and avoid visiting places that are experiencing a severe outbreak of Covid-19 and also asked them to thoroughly understand and fully abide by the precautionary protocols of their destination countries to avoid infection risks.

Observing meticulous hygiene and strict precautionary measures, including social distancing and mask-wearing while travelling and spending time in public places, are essential to minimise infection risks, it stressed.

Avoiding crowded areas and potential exposure to infected people is also vital to ensure the lowest possible risk of infection, the committee added.

Despite the current global situation, Dubai continues to be at the forefront of cities maintaining the highest levels of protection against the pandemic. The city has one of the world’s most rigorous globally-benchmarked precautionary protocol regimes, enabling it to provide exceptional safety benchmarks for the benefit of citizens, residents and visitors.

