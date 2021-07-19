Covid-19: Dubai issues fresh travel advisory for summer travellers

The authority offered several tips for people to follow before, during and after their trip.

Summer is here — and with it, peak travel season. With several UAE residents making plans to go abroad for a break, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has released a fresh travel advisory for travellers to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The authority offered several tips for travellers to follow before, during and after their trip.

Before travel

>> Make sure you get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

>> Choose a low-risk destination.

>> Book an appointment at the Traveler's Clinic to know all the risks you may face at your chosen destination. These include any infectious disease, health system, security level, climate issues, rates of Covid-19, sanitary conditions and others.

>> Stay updated with all the regulation and procedures of the country and the country of destination.

>> If you have any medical condition, consult your physician to evaluate your health.

>> Choose a hotel that applies all the precautionary measures.

>> Keep sufficient stock of hand sanitisers, masks etc on hand.

During travel

>> Wear your mask correctly at all times.

>> Follow all precautionary measures in public areas.

>> Avoid crowded places.

>> Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth without washing your hands.

>> Wash your hands or sanitise them frequently — especially after touching surfaces and common areas.

>> Do not share items and personal tools with others.

>> Do not share food with others and do not eat food from street vendors.

>> Use a contactless payment mode as much as possible.

>> Upon arrival at your stay facility, make sure they adhere to all the precautionary measures.

>> Isolate yourself and get medical support if you get a fever or respiratory symptoms.

After travel

>> Stay updated with all the regulations and procedures regarding Covid-related tests and quarantine.

>> If you develop any Covid-19 symptoms after arrival, isolate yourself and do a PCR test.