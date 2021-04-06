Covid-19: Dubai food outlet closed for breaking rules

Dubai Municipality also issued violations to three outlets.

The Dubai Municipality on Tuesday closed a food establishment in the Al Jafiliya area because of lack of physical distancing.

The authority also issued violations to three outlets, due to non-compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures.

As part of its daily campaign to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 measures, the authority carried out 2,392 visits to establishments, and found a commitment rate to Covid-19 guidelines at 98 per cent. Only 35 alerts were issued.

