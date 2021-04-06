- EVENTS
Covid-19: Dubai food outlet closed for breaking rules
Dubai Municipality also issued violations to three outlets.
The Dubai Municipality on Tuesday closed a food establishment in the Al Jafiliya area because of lack of physical distancing.
The authority also issued violations to three outlets, due to non-compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures.
As part of its daily campaign to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 measures, the authority carried out 2,392 visits to establishments, and found a commitment rate to Covid-19 guidelines at 98 per cent. Only 35 alerts were issued.
“Dubai Municipality continues strengthening its inspection campaigns to ensure the commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 98 per cent, and the number of inspection visits reached 2,392. One establishment was closed, while the number of alerts reached 35,” the municipality said.
#DubaiMunicipality continues strengthening its inspection campaigns to ensure the commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 98%, and the number of inspection visits reached 2,392. One establishment was closed, while the number of alerts reached 35. pic.twitter.com/wRvQzT5eJD— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 6, 2021
