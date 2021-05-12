Covid-19: Dubai firm donates 150 oxygen concentrators to India

Oxygen machines were donated to St. Martha’s Hospital in Bengaluru

Dubai-based logistics company Tristar Group has donated 150 sets of oxygen concentrators to St. Martha’s Hospital in Bengaluru, India, to support the state’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic .

Each unit donated is a compact oxygen machine that can provide respiratory therapy for those who may require five litres or less of oxygen flow.

“It’s a difficult time for us to see our country men and women battling against all odds to save lives and we hope that this small donation will provide much needed recourse to hundreds of people who are in need of oxygen to breathe which is a universal right for every human being. We are a business for purpose and saving lives is an integral part of our corporate strategy,” said Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar.

“We hope that this small gesture of support will provide some relief to all those suffering during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow citizens in India,” he said.

A number of private sector businesses and individuals in the UAE have contributed to India’s fight against the pandemic. Recently, Emirates airline announced that it will carry cargo to India related to Covid-19 pandemic free of cost.

The oxygen concentrators, Respironics EverFlo, are lightweight at only 14 kilogrammes. With a compact, ergonomic design that uses less space and energy, and produces less heat, the oxygen concentrators will provide some relief in India’s crowded hospitals and healthcare centres, as the country continues to fight against the pandemic.

