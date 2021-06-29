Covid-19: Dubai begins vaccinating pregnant women
All DHA vaccination centres across Dubai have started providing the vaccine.
The Dubai Health Authority has announced that it has started vaccinating pregnant women against Covid-19.
All DHA vaccination centres across Dubai have started providing the vaccine to pregnant women starting from today.
Pre-registering and booking an appointment through DHA’s smart application or DHA WhatsApp on 800342 is necessary to receive the vaccination.
Dr Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children said the Authority is continuing to expand its coverage of all social categories and segments eligible to receive the vaccination in Dubai, as per a strategic plan rolled out on 23 December last year.
Including pregnant women in the vaccination campaign will shield them from risks of infection and enhance overall levels of protection in the community, she said. The vaccination programme is a major step in combating COVID-19, she stressed.
DHA has reserved the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine necessary to vaccinate pregnant women residing in the emirate. Before taking the vaccine, pregnant women, especially those with underlying health conditions, should consult with a specialist doctor who has been monitoring their pregnancy, Dr Tahlak stressed.
The vaccination will be administered in two doses, and it is recommended to take the vaccine after the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai begins vaccinating pregnant women
All DHA vaccination centres across Dubai have started providing the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel restrictions for passengers from GCC to...
The restrictions are applicable from June 30 until July 13. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 87,427 doses administered in...
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines to operate more repatriation flights...
The government will charter more flights depending on the... READ MORE
-
News
Economy is our top priority: Sheikh Mohammed
Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccinated people are less vulnerable to...
The UAE has maintained its first place in global ranking in the rate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 4 countries suspended till July 21:...
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
Customers can connect with the dedicated service team and follow up... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary