Covid-19: Dubai airport to have world's largest lab for processing PCR tests

The 20,000 sq. ft lab can process 100,000 samples daily.

Dubai International Airport will now be home to an in-house lab for processing Covid-19 RT PCR tests.

Located close to Terminal 2, the 20,000 sq. ft laboratory is a dedicated facility for round-the-clock processing of RT-PCR test samples collected from passengers at DXB, Dubai Airports said in a press release.

"Using latest WHO-standard Covid-19 RT-PCR testing equipment, the lab can process up to 100,000 samples per day and provide reliable results within a few hours," said the statement.

Dubai Airports in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority and Pure Health announced the opening of the lab on Tuesday, June 22.

The lab is equipped with negative and positive pressure rooms and is linked to government reporting platforms ensuring secure and easy sharing of information between health and regulatory authorities and airlines.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports, said: "As the world's busiest international hub preparing for a surge in passenger traffic over the summer holidays and beyond, we were keen to make sure that the airport journey is safer, smoother and faster while fulfilling the required health protocols."

"The lab's quick turnaround for processing test results will go a long way in helping us deliver a service experience the world expects from Dubai," he added.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, director general of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said the laboratory's capabilities will greatly help reduce waiting times for passengers arriving into Dubai and enable the effective implementation of relevant preventive and safety procedures.

Al Ketbi also noted the DHA's keenness in expanding the lab's scope considering that the presence of an in-house processing facility at DXB would enhance monitoring, investigation and proactive preventive steps taken by Dubai, as part of the measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Farhan Malik, group CEO of Pure Health, said, "Since the start of the pandemic we have continuously worked with the UAE government to bring the best testing solutions, following international quality standards and faster result reporting, to ensure we support our partners in this very dynamic environment."