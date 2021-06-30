Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Drive-through centre in shipping containers opens in Abu Dhabi

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 30, 2021

The facility has a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 600 nose swabs and laser tests per day.


The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has opened a new Covid-19 drive-through service centre in the emirate's Al Manhal area.

The new facility is built using shipping containers. It has four lanes: one for vaccination and three for nasal swab. The facility has a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 600 nose swabs and laser tests per day.

It is open from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm, and on Friday from 10am to 8pm.

The new facility in Abu Dhabi is similar to the one recently opened in Al Ain's Al Sarouj, which also utilised shipping containers.

The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.

With this, the total number of drive-through screening centres managed by Seha in Abu Dhabi rose to six, including Al Madina, Zayed Sports City, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba and now Al Manhal.

For vaccination or Covid-19 screening, community members can book an appointment through Seha app.

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201005&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201009477&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 