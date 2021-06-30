Covid-19: Drive-through centre in shipping containers opens in Abu Dhabi

The facility has a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 600 nose swabs and laser tests per day.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has opened a new Covid-19 drive-through service centre in the emirate's Al Manhal area.

The new facility is built using shipping containers. It has four lanes: one for vaccination and three for nasal swab. The facility has a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 600 nose swabs and laser tests per day.

It is open from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm, and on Friday from 10am to 8pm.

The new facility in Abu Dhabi is similar to the one recently opened in Al Ain's Al Sarouj, which also utilised shipping containers.

The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.

With this, the total number of drive-through screening centres managed by Seha in Abu Dhabi rose to six, including Al Madina, Zayed Sports City, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba and now Al Manhal.

For vaccination or Covid-19 screening, community members can book an appointment through Seha app.