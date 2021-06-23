Covid-19: Delta variant greatest threat to US pandemic response, says Fauci
The Delta variant contributed to a severe outbreak in India during April and May.
The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States’ effort to eradicate Covid-19 in its borders, said US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call.
“The transmissibility is unquestionably greater” in the Delta variant than the original variant of Covid-19, Fauci said, adding that “it is associated with an increased disease severity.”
The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Friday.
Fauci said that the vaccines authorized in the United States, including the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, are effective against the new variant of COVID-19.
“We have the tools, so let’s use them and crush the outbreak,” Fauci said.
The United States is falling short of its goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of adults by July 4 and will likely need a few additional weeks to hit that target, White House COVID-19 senior adviser Jeffrey Zients said during the press call.
Zients added that he expects 70 per cent of adults over 27 years old will have had at least one shot by July 4.
More than 150 million people in the United States, or more than 45 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated, according to federal data last updated on Monday.
The Delta variant contributed to a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in India during April and May that overwhelmed health services in the country and killed hundreds of thousands.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delta variant greatest threat to US...
The Delta variant contributed to a severe outbreak in India during... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Heritage town shops in Kerala shutting...
Lack of tourism leading to a grim situation in towns of Fort Kochi READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India declares Delta Plus 'variant of concern';...
The centre urged people to avoid large gatherings and maintain Covid-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney residents banned from leaving...
The latest outbreak has been linked to a driver for international... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded Indians await airlines to open bookings...
Travel agents are also yet to receive confirmation from civil... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India declares Delta Plus 'variant of concern';...
The centre urged people to avoid large gatherings and maintain Covid-... READ MORE
-
Europe
Hunger, drought, disease to afflict millions: UN...
Up to 80 million more people than today will be at risk of hunger by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Use Emirates ID to show vaccination, PCR...
This will do away with the need of physically carrying their... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa
22 June 2021
Weather
Video: Heavy rain, hail hits parts of UAE