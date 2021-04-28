- EVENTS
Covid-19: Delhi under lieutenant governor's control
Even as India's national capital is battling the Covid-19 crisis, a new law took effect on Wednesday, bringing Delhi under the virtual control of Anil Baijal, the lieutenant governor appointed by the Centre, instead of the elected chief minister.
The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 came into effect following a notification issued by the Central ministry of home affairs. The elected city government, ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party and its chief, Arvind Kejriwal, will now have to get the LG's approval before taking executive action.
The controversial law, opposed vehemently by other parties, was passed in Parliament last month. Kejriwal had called the law as an ‘insult’ to the people of Delhi, and “a sad day for Indian democracy”.
His party had won 62 of the 70 seats in last year's assembly elections in Delhi. Kejriwal has often accused the BJP, which won the remaining eight seats, of trying to run the national capital by proxy through the LG.
