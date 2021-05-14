- EVENTS
Covid-19: Delhi records lowest virus cases in over a month
The number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark.
With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 8,506 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the first time in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark.
The city reported 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by Delhi government.
The city had reported over 10,000 cases on April 11 as cases surged further in the second wave of the pandemic before showing a decline in the past few days.
The positivity rate has come down to 12.40 per cent, which is the lowest since April 12.
The total case count in the city stands at 13,80,981 and it has 71,794 active cases.The death toll in the national capital now stands at 20,907. The cumulative fatality rate is at 1.51 per cent
A total of 68,575 tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests conducted in Delhi stands at 1,81,69,856.
According to the health bulletin, 1,23,517 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 82,943 received their first dose and 40,574 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 43,45,825.
Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of surge in Covid-19 infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 17.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said earlier today that Covaxin stock has almost ended in the national capital and only have 2-3 days of stock for Covidshield vaccines for 18- 44 years of age group is left.
