Covid-19: Delhi imposes night curfew until April 30

In light of the continued increase in Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed with immediate effect a night curfew from 10pm to 5am in the national capital till April 30 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country as well as in the city.

The announcement comes after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to impose the restrictions following a detailed discussion with senior state government functionaries earlier in the day -- a move to curb the increasing menace of the pandemic which so far has infected 3,548 people in 15 days.

Kejriwal on Friday had said that the national capital was going through the fourth wave of Covid-19.

"A night curfew has been imposed in the national capital from 10pm to 5am till April 30 from immediate effect. The decision has been taken considering surge in Covid-19 cases," said a Delhi government statement.