- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Delhi faces ‘grim’ virus battle as cases jump again
The city of more than 20 million is already under a strict weekend lockdown after becoming the worst-hit city in a country confronting a new surge.
New Delhi has registered at least 24,000 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours and faces a “grim” battle against a new pandemic wave with shortages of oxygen and drugs, the Indian capital’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday.
The city of more than 20 million is already under a strict weekend lockdown after becoming the worst-hit city in a country confronting a new surge.
India has become the world’s new Covid-19 hotspot, with more than 230,000 cases reported Saturday.
The number of new cases in Delhi rose from about 19,500 on Friday to 24,000 and Kejriwal said the virus was “spreading really fast”.
“The situation is grim and worrisome,” he added, highlighting shortages of oxygen and Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug widely used to combat coronavirus.
Kejriwal appealed to the national government for help increasing supplies as well as the number of beds for Covid-19 patients.
“The rate at which it is going we don’t know where this will peak,” said the head of the regional government.
“If it worsens we will take whatever steps are needed in the next few days to save your lives,” he added, hinting at the possibility of extending the lockdown, which emptied the streets on Saturday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Virus spreads through air; UAE...
Citing ten reasons it is transmitted by air, authors call for urgent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Colour-coded stickers for Mumbai...
The measure is being taken after complaints that service vehicles... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Students develop virtual doctor to create...
Virtual doctor can check students’ temperature, alert officials ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 111,779 doses administered in...
Dubai on Saturday announced the expansion of the eligibility criteria ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli