- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19 deaths under-reported globally: Report
And among the worst-hit and with a high level of under-reporting are the US and India, said the report.
Covid-19 has caused about 6.9 million deaths globally, more than double what official numbers show, said a new analysis by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
And among the worst-hit and with a high level of under-reporting are the US and India, said the report. According to IHME, while the US reported 574,043 Covid deaths between March 2020 and May 2021, the actual figures add up to 905,289. And in India, the reported figures are 221,181 (the ones up to May) and the actual ones according to IHME are 654,395.
“As terrible as the Covid-19 pandemic appears, this analysis shows that the actual toll is significantly worse,” said Dr. Chris Murray, IHME’s director. “Understanding the true number of Covid-19 deaths not only helps us appreciate the magnitude of this global crisis, but also provides valuable information to policymakers developing response and recovery plans.”
Many Covid-19 deaths go unreported because countries only report deaths that occur in hospitals or in patients with a confirmed infection. In many places, weak health reporting systems and low access to health care magnify this challenge, adds the report.
Admitting that many countries had devoted exceptional effort to measuring the pandemic’s toll, it points out that analysis showed the difficulties of accurately tracking a new and rapidly spreading infectious disease. “We hope that today’s report will encourage governments to identify and address gaps in their Covid-19 mortality reporting, so that they can more accurately direct pandemic resources.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 deaths under-reported globally: Report
And among the worst-hit and with a high level of under-reporting are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indian, South African coronavirus variants ...
Brazil's so-called Manaus variant P.1 has so far been detected in 21... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delayed second Pfizer Covid shot produces more...
T cell responses higher with shorter gap, study finds READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US: Vaccinated people don't need to wear masks
Decision follows data showing the extremely high efficacy of vaccines READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Critical patient with expired insurance...
Friends and well-wishers come together for a noble cause. READ MORE
-
Features
WKND: Meet UAE's first crypto artist to sell her...
Are NFTs the big art revolution that digital creatives had been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delayed second Pfizer Covid shot produces more...
T cell responses higher with shorter gap, study finds READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers