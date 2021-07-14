Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected case

Reuters/Singapore
Filed on July 14, 2021 | Last updated on July 14, 2021 at 08.15 am
Image: Twitter

The ship left Singapore on Sunday for a four-day so-called "cruise to nowhere", which are restricted only to residents of the city state.


A cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines returned to Singapore a few hours ahead of schedule after a suspected Coivd-19 case was found on board, broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia (CNA) reported on its website.

A passenger on board the ship told CNA that an announcement was made at about 1:00am that a guest had tested positive for Coivd-19.

The World Dream ship arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6:00am local time on Wednesday, about three hours ahead of schedule, according to the report.

The Singapore Tourism Board and Genting did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ship left Singapore on Sunday for a four-day so-called “cruise to nowhere”, which are restricted only to residents of the city state and sail for a few days in nearby waters.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210713&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719596&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 