Covid-19: Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected case

Filed on July 14, 2021 | Last updated on July 14, 2021 at 08.15 am

The ship left Singapore on Sunday for a four-day so-called "cruise to nowhere", which are restricted only to residents of the city state.

A cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines returned to Singapore a few hours ahead of schedule after a suspected Coivd-19 case was found on board, broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia (CNA) reported on its website.

A passenger on board the ship told CNA that an announcement was made at about 1:00am that a guest had tested positive for Coivd-19.

The World Dream ship arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6:00am local time on Wednesday, about three hours ahead of schedule, according to the report.

The Singapore Tourism Board and Genting did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

