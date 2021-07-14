Covid-19: Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected case
A cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines returned to Singapore a few hours ahead of schedule after a suspected Coivd-19 case was found on board, broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia (CNA) reported on its website.
A passenger on board the ship told CNA that an announcement was made at about 1:00am that a guest had tested positive for Coivd-19.
The World Dream ship arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6:00am local time on Wednesday, about three hours ahead of schedule, according to the report.
The Singapore Tourism Board and Genting did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The ship left Singapore on Sunday for a four-day so-called “cruise to nowhere”, which are restricted only to residents of the city state and sail for a few days in nearby waters.
