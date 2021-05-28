- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19 crisis: Kerala to issue vaccination certificates to travellers
Travel clearance for those who need to go abroad for work or education: Circular
Certain international travellers are eligible to get their second doses after 4 to 6 weeks.
The Kerala government on Sunday announced that it would provide vaccination certificates to certain international travellers.
It was announced in a circular that those who need to go abroad for work or education will be issued a Covid vaccination certificate along with their passport numbers for travel clearance to their destination.
The circular also announced that those who had taken the Covishield vaccine and wished to get clearance to travel abroad were eligible to get their second doses after 4 to 6 weeks, and did not need to wait for 12 to 16 weeks.
The District Medical Officer has been authorised as the competent authority to issue such certificates in the prescribed format.
Kerala government will issue COVID vaccination certificates with passport numbers to those persons who require them to go abroad for job or studies; and need— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021
travel clearance. pic.twitter.com/3nxZqninvB
The circular acknowledged that because the CoWIN portal that was used to register for the vaccine required Aadhar cards or other forms of ID and not passport numbers, it had become difficult for international travellers to get the clearance they needed to go abroad.
The circular also acknowledged that the situation had become equally complicated for those who had taken the Covishield vaccine, as most countries abroad demanded certificates bearing the “Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine” brand name.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kerala to issue Covid vaccination certificates to ...
Travel clearance for those who need to go abroad for work or... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia PM orders 'total lockdown'...
Virus spread in recent weeks has been more severe, partly due to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Woman wins $1m in first Vax-a-Million...
Ohio governor offers chance at $1 million prize to get... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eye on future pandemics, Oxford to launch global...
Efforts to ensure that the world is better equipped to deal with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who needs to take antibody...
Health expert advises people who have been vaccinated or have had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends ban on international flights till...
Passenger air services were suspended in March 2020 to curb the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kerala to issue Covid vaccination certificates to ...
Travel clearance for those who need to go abroad for work or... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: PCR tests, a way of life in Abu Dhabi
Negative PCR result mandatory to gain entry to venues or major events READ MORE
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai