Covid-19 crisis: Kerala to issue vaccination certificates to travellers

Travel clearance for those who need to go abroad for work or education: Circular

Certain international travellers are eligible to get their second doses after 4 to 6 weeks.

The Kerala government on Sunday announced that it would provide vaccination certificates to certain international travellers.

It was announced in a circular that those who need to go abroad for work or education will be issued a Covid vaccination certificate along with their passport numbers for travel clearance to their destination.

The circular also announced that those who had taken the Covishield vaccine and wished to get clearance to travel abroad were eligible to get their second doses after 4 to 6 weeks, and did not need to wait for 12 to 16 weeks.

The District Medical Officer has been authorised as the competent authority to issue such certificates in the prescribed format.

The circular acknowledged that because the CoWIN portal that was used to register for the vaccine required Aadhar cards or other forms of ID and not passport numbers, it had become difficult for international travellers to get the clearance they needed to go abroad.

The circular also acknowledged that the situation had become equally complicated for those who had taken the Covishield vaccine, as most countries abroad demanded certificates bearing the “Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine” brand name.