Covid-19: Complete lockdown in 11 J&K districts as situation worsens

To address the fast worsening Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities said on Wednesday that there will be complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union territory from 7pm on Thursday till 7am on Monday.

Separate orders issued, under the Disaster Management Act, by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur said there would be complete lockdown in these districts from Thursday from 7pm till Monday 7am.

Only essential services will be allowed movement during the period of lockdown.

The Covid situation has worsened in J&K during the last one week with both the numbers of new cases and deaths registering a steep rise.