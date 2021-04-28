- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Complete lockdown in 11 J&K districts as situation worsens
Only essential services will be allowed movement during the period of lockdown.
To address the fast worsening Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities said on Wednesday that there will be complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union territory from 7pm on Thursday till 7am on Monday.
Separate orders issued, under the Disaster Management Act, by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur said there would be complete lockdown in these districts from Thursday from 7pm till Monday 7am.
Only essential services will be allowed movement during the period of lockdown.
The Covid situation has worsened in J&K during the last one week with both the numbers of new cases and deaths registering a steep rise.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Complete lockdown in 11 J&K districts...
Only essential services will be allowed movement during the period of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO urges to donate $7 for a vaccine to ...
Go Give One campaign will seek matching funds from businesses whose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Pakistan: Imran Khan hints at lockdown...
The government had decided to supply 250 additional tonnes of oxygen... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Gujarat govt's handling of...
The court urged the government to curb the spread of the disease. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli