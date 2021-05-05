- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Complete lockdown announced in Pakistan's Punjab to curb virus spread
Decision taken to control surge in coronavirus cases.
The Punjab government in Pakistan announced a complete lockdown in the province from May 8 to restrict public movement due to the surge in coronavirus Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
The decision was taken in a session chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to discuss measures for curbing virus spread.
"It has been decided to restrict the public movement by imposing a ban on public transport and tourist spots across the province. The provincial authorities will establish check post on the entrance and exit routes of the cities where police, Rangers and army troops will be deployed.
"The next 20 days are crucial," Dr Rashid said in a press conference.
She stressed that owing to the third wave of the virus, people should celebrate Eid Al Fitr in a simple way, adding that people should follow the government's standard operating procedure (SOPs).
UAE airlines reduce Pakistan flights
Pakistan reported 4,113 new coronavirus infections, raising the total case tally to 841,636 across the country, Geo News reported on Wednesday.
According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17% as of today whereas the number of active cases is reported at 84,480.
With 119 new fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 18,590. Most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Complete lockdown announced in...
Decision taken to control surge in coronavirus cases. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: 166 food outlets fined for...
Civic authorities conduct 366 surprise inspections in the holy month READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 55,290 doses administered in...
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,834,453. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
900 food outlets fined in Abu Dhabi in 2020 for...
Adafsa's inspection drive bids to uphold public health safety amid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi issues new 40-point protocol
The department warned that legal measures against will be taken... READ MORE
-
Weather
Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE; safety alert ...
Authorities advise people to stay away from wadis and areas of flash... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
1.8 billion Covid jabs for poor by this year:...
Barroso expects some normalcy if wealthy nations share doses with the ... READ MORE
-
Indian couple in Gujarat raises Dh8 million to...
The child was administered the injection at a private hospital. READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies
5 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic