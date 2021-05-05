Covid-19: Complete lockdown announced in Pakistan's Punjab to curb virus spread

Decision taken to control surge in coronavirus cases.

The Punjab government in Pakistan announced a complete lockdown in the province from May 8 to restrict public movement due to the surge in coronavirus Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a session chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to discuss measures for curbing virus spread.

"It has been decided to restrict the public movement by imposing a ban on public transport and tourist spots across the province. The provincial authorities will establish check post on the entrance and exit routes of the cities where police, Rangers and army troops will be deployed.

"The next 20 days are crucial," Dr Rashid said in a press conference.

She stressed that owing to the third wave of the virus, people should celebrate Eid Al Fitr in a simple way, adding that people should follow the government's standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Pakistan reported 4,113 new coronavirus infections, raising the total case tally to 841,636 across the country, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17% as of today whereas the number of active cases is reported at 84,480.

With 119 new fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 18,590. Most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.