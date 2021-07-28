Covid-19: CanSinoBIO's inhaled vaccine candidate triggers immune response
The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected version.
An inhaled version of CanSino Biologics' (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine triggered immune responses without serious side effects, an early-stage clinical trial showed.
The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected version and could help CanSinoBIO boost its production capacity, the company's chief executive said in April.
Two inhaled doses of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine, given 28 days apart, elicited similar level of neutralising antibodies to those of a single injection, according to a peer-reviewed paper.
The readings are based on data from a Phase I trial involving 130 healthy adult participants in China and published on the medical journal the Lancet Infectious Disease on Monday.
The inhaled vaccine did not cause serious side effects in the study, the paper said.
Some of the trial participants received the injectible version of the vaccine followed by an inhaling booster 28 days later. The group induced strong neutralizing antibody responses, the report said.
Authors of the paper includes researchers at Academy of Military Medical Sciences, CanSino Biologics, and other Chinese institutions.
The single-dose injected Ad5-nCoV vaccine is already cleared for use in China, Mexico and Pakistan.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: CanSinoBIO's inhaled vaccine candidate...
The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Massive new 24x7 Covid services centre...
The centre has the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 people per... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Stranded Indian students desperate to return
Technical issues lead the list of challenges, with students' ability... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19: Regions near Tokyo to seek emergency...
Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Stranded Indian students desperate to return
Technical issues lead the list of challenges, with students' ability... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Dubai's Global Village announces new VIP...
The Global Village’s VIP entrance will be revamped before the... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19: Regions near Tokyo to seek emergency...
Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE aid accounts for 80% of global response
The UAE has dispatched a total of 2,154 tonnes of medical aid. READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham
27 July 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder