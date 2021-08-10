Covid-19: Canada to extend ban on passenger flights from India
The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.
Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to September 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.
