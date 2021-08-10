Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Canada to extend ban on passenger flights from India

Reuters/Ottawa
Filed on August 10, 2021

(AFP file)

The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.


Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to September 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210624&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629479&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 