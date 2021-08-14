Covid-19: Canada to require air travellers to be vaccinated
Minister says all commercial air travellers, passengers on trains between provinces and cruise ship passengers must be vaccinated
The Canadian government will soon require all air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Friday that includes all commercial air travellers, passengers on trains between provinces and cruise ship passengers.
“As soon as possible in the Fall and no later than the end of October, the Government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated. The vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travellers. This includes all commercial air travellers,” his office said in a statement.
France announced this week that it will require people have a special virus pass before they can travel by plane, train or bus across the country.
The Canadian government is also requiring vaccinations for all federal public servants in the country.
The Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc noted the federal government is the largest employer in the country.
Leblanc said it is the government’s duty to guarantee the safety of their employees and those who they serve.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call an election on Sunday for September 20.
Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
Alghabra said additional measures are need to encourage more people to get vaccinated and to protect the hard won gains the country has made to flatten the epidemic curve. Cases are starting to creep up again in what Canada’s top health official dubbed a fourth wave this week.
The federal government is working on a vaccine passport that can be also used in Canada.
-
