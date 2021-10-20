Covid-19: Canada mandates vaccine for those serving in House of Commons
New requirements apply to parliamentarians, staff, others, from November 22
Canadian parliamentarians will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the House of Commons starting in late November, Speaker Anthony Rota said Tuesday night.
“Effective Monday, November 22, 2021, individuals must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed within the House of Commons Precinct,” he said in a statement.
The new requirement will apply to members of the House and their staff, but also to office workers, journalists, contractors and consultants.
The directive comes about a month after an election campaign in which mandatory vaccinations were hotly debated.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced last week that his cabinet will be unveiled on October 26 and that Parliament will reconvene on November 22, had spoken out in favour of a vaccine mandate for Liberal candidates.
Other political parties have followed suit, but Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole has not made vaccination a criterion for candidate selection and refuses to say how many candidates are vaccinated.
>> Covid-19: Domestic travellers in Canada must now be fully vaccinated
In the September 20 election, his party won 119 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.
Rota’s statement said that people who cannot receive the Covid vaccine for medical reasons will have the option of submitting a “recent negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test result”.
In addition, the Canadian Parliament remains closed to visitors, and the requirement to wear a mask has been extended until January 2022.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada mandates vaccine for those...
New requirements apply to parliamentarians, staff, others, from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-19 protocols for private jets revised
All passengers must present a copy of their approved vaccination... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New rules for parties, gatherings...
Operating capacity amended READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 41,035 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kerala rains: Periyar riverbank areas put on high ...
Warnings come after three shutters of Idukki dam opened on Tuesday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New rules for parties, gatherings...
Operating capacity amended READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea confirms submarine launch of...
White House urges North Korea to refrain from further 'provocations' READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust at times READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end