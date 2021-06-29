Covid-19: Brisbane becomes fourth Australian city ordered into lockdown
Brisbane on Tuesday became the fourth major Australian city ordered into lockdown, as officials in Queensland announced three days of stay-at-home orders for several parts of the state.
“These are tough decisions,” state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. “We are having lockdowns in major cities because the overseas arrivals are bringing the virus here.”
About 2 million people in the city, the country’s third largest, will be required to stay home except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.
