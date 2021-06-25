Covid-19: Border curbs stepped up to keep out contagious Delta variant in Taiwan
Taiwan’s seven Delta infections were all imported cases detected during quarantine.
Taiwan will tighten border controls to keep out the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, requiring arrivals from five countries, including Britain, to be placed in centralised quarantine facilities.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that starting from Sunday, entrants from Bangladesh, Britain, Indonesia, Israel and Peru would have to spend 14 days in government-run facilities.
People coming from Brazil and India already face such quarantine, while all others must quarantine at home or in hotels for 14 days.
Taiwan’s seven Delta infections were all imported cases detected during quarantine.
The island is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been comparatively small.
Chen announced 76 new domestic infections on Friday, down from 129 a day earlier.
Taiwan’s tally of infections stands at 14,465 since the pandemic began, including 610 deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: ‘Brutal’ third wave hits...
The Delta variant has so far been reported in 14 African countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines approves emergency use of...
The company has completed documentary requirements for Covaxin. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Transport services connecting Dhaka...
The suspension would remain in force till June 30. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Hong Kong to tighten quarantine...
The decision was taken in view of the widespread of Delta variant,... READ MORE
-
Americas
US building collapse: Biden approves emergency...
Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain...
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Lockdown ordered in central Sydney areas hit by...
Those under the lockdown orders would only be allowed to leave home... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Major Abu Dhabi bridge re-opens after...
Police had issued prior notice that the bridge would be shut from 7am ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year