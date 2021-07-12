Covid-19: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's building sealed due to rise in cases
According to BMC guidelines, if five Covid cases are found in any building, then that building is sealed.
Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's building due to rising Covid-19 cases.
Shetty lives in a building named ''Prithvi Apartments' in South Mumbai's Altamount Road.
BMC has sealed the building due to five cases of coronavirus in that building. BMC's Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad (D Ward) today said that "Prithvi Apartments" was sealed on Saturday.
People were not allowed to enter.
Upon being questioned by reporters that people's movement was visible despite the building being sealed, Prashant Gaikwad told that this is a violation of the Covid-19 protocols.
"From now on, we will deploy police outside the building so that not a single person of the building can be called outside the premises."
Shetty's entire family lives on the 18th floor of this building.
BMC official told that Suniel Shetty's entire family is safe as of now and nothing has happened to them.
Further test details are awaited.
According to BMC guidelines, if five Covid-19 cases are found in any building, then that building is sealed by declaring it as a micro-containment area.
