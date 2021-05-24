Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bihar lockdown extended until June 1

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 24, 2021

(PTI)

The lockdown in the Indian state of Bihar has been extended until June 1, chief minister Nitish Kumar said.

“There has been a positive effect of the lockdown in the state, and cases have dropped,” Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, a three-week lockdown had been put in place in the state on May 5.

All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat will remain open, Indian news website DNA said, and restaurants can continue with home delivery.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed.




