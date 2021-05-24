- EVENTS
Covid-19: Bihar lockdown extended until June 1
All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat will remain open.
The lockdown in the Indian state of Bihar has been extended until June 1, chief minister Nitish Kumar said.
“There has been a positive effect of the lockdown in the state, and cases have dropped,” Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi.
Earlier, a three-week lockdown had been put in place in the state on May 5.
All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat will remain open, Indian news website DNA said, and restaurants can continue with home delivery.
Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed.
