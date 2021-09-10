Covid-19: Biden mandates vaccine or tests for workers at companies of 100-plus employees

Filed on September 10, 2021 | Last updated on September 10, 2021 at 12.15 am

President Joe Biden’s administration will mandate companies with 100 or more employees to vaccinate all workers or administer weekly Covid-19 tests in a new effort to defeat the surging Delta virus, the White House said Thursday.

The companies must “ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis,” the White House said.

The measure will affect some 80 million people and comes in addition to extension of vaccine mandates for federal employees and new mandates for all those working in hospitals receiving federal healthcare reimbursements.