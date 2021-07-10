Covid-19: Bangladesh's overall virus caseload surpasses 1 million mark
The country recorded the highest daily new cases on Thursday.
Bangladesh's overall Covid-19 caseload has surpassed the 1 million mark as infections continue to spike amid a fresh nationwide lockdown.
On Friday, the country reported 11,324 new confirmed cases, which increased the overall infection tally to 1,000,543, Xinhua news agency quoted the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) as saying.
Meanwhile, 212 more people succumbed to the virus, marking the highest single-day spike, bringing the death toll to 16,004.
The DGHS data revealed that 36,586 samples were tested across Bangladesh on Friday.
The total number of recovered patients rose to 862,384, said the DGHS.
The Covid-19 fatality rate in the country is currently 1.60 per cent and recovery rate is 86.19 per cen.
Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 11,651 on July 8 and the previous highest number of deaths of 201 on July 7.
To curb the virus transmission, Bangladesh on July 1 entered a strict one-week lockdown that has subsequently been extended till July 14 and army personnel have been deployed to patrol alongside civilian forces to maintain law and order.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh: Overall Covid caseload surpasses 1...
The country recorded the highest daily new cases on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney warned of worse days ahead
Fifty new cases of community transmission reported in Australian city. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Teachers travel by camel to teach students ...
Teachers travel thrice a day to reach schools in Rajasthan. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 48°C, humid...
The NCM has forecast a general increase in temperature on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh: Overall Covid caseload surpasses 1...
The country recorded the highest daily new cases on Thursday. READ MORE
-
MENA
Zul Hijjah moon not sighted; Eid Al Adha on July...
UAE residents to get a long Eid break this month. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light