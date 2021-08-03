Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

AFP/Dhaka
Filed on August 3, 2021
Reuters

The vaccination drive from August 7 will be led by tens of thousands of health workers at 14,000 health centres.


Bangladesh extended its strict lockdown on Tuesday and announced plans to vaccinate at least 10 million people in a week as the country battles a major Covid-19 surge.

The vaccination drive from August 7 will be led by tens of thousands of health workers at 14,000 health centres, senior minister A.K.M Mozammel Haque said.

“More than 10 million people will be vaccinated in a week. Elderly people, workers and shopkeepers will be given the priority,” Haque said.

Health ministry spokesman Maidul Islam Prodhan said there was enough stock to inoculate 12 million people following the arrival of vaccines from China and the US under the Covax initiative.

The minister also said that the nationwide lockdown in place since July 1 — except for a religious festival in mid-July — would be extended until August 10.

Shops and public transport will resume from next week, but only vaccinated shopkeepers and transport workers would be allowed out of their homes to work, Haque said.

Bangladesh has so far reported some 1.3 million cases and some 21,160 deaths — figures experts said are a gross undercount.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210626&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629198&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 