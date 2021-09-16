Covid-19: Bangladesh reports lowest infection rate in 6 months

Official data places single-day infection rate at 5.82 per cent

The positivity rate for new Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) fell to 5.98 per cent on Thursday, the lowest level in more than six months.

The country reported 1,862 new Covid-19 cases and 51 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally to 1,538,203 and the death toll to 27,109.

On March 11, the DGHS data showed the single-day infection rate was 5.82 per cent.

The official data showed that 31,149 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,494,090, including 3,549 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.76 per cent and the current recovery rate is 97.13 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of 264 deaths twice on August 5 and August 10.