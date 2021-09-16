Covid-19: Bangladesh reports lowest infection rate in 6 months
Official data places single-day infection rate at 5.82 per cent
The positivity rate for new Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) fell to 5.98 per cent on Thursday, the lowest level in more than six months.
The country reported 1,862 new Covid-19 cases and 51 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally to 1,538,203 and the death toll to 27,109.
On March 11, the DGHS data showed the single-day infection rate was 5.82 per cent.
The official data showed that 31,149 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,494,090, including 3,549 new recoveries, said the DGHS.
According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.76 per cent and the current recovery rate is 97.13 per cent.
Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of 264 deaths twice on August 5 and August 10.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK launches booster jabs for priority...
The third dose will be available in a vaccination campaign next week READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 83,410 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 19.2... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 564 Covid-19 cases, 650 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 7.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccinated world leaders? New York...
Heads of state and government, foreign ministers due to be in New... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, UK to establish 'Partnership for the Future'
This Partnership will consist of two central pillars: the creation of ... READ MORE
-
World
US imposes sanctions on five Al Qaeda operatives
The list included Majdi Salim, an Egyptian-born lawyer based in Turkey READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden ...
He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father... READ MORE
-
Indian tourist suffers massive heart attack in...
Doctor says his case was unique READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time
15 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19