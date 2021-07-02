Covid-19: Bangladesh records highest daily deaths amid new lockdown
The confirmed cases have been rising in Bangladesh since last month.
Bangladesh has recorded the highest-ever daily Covid-19 deaths amid the new ongoing lockdown enforced to curb a resurgence of the pandemic, the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
On Thursday, 143 people succumbed to the virus, which increased the overall death toll to 14,646, Xinhua news agency reported citing the DGHS as saying.
The official data showed 8,301 more new cases were recorded, raising the infection tallt to 921,559.
The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 820,913, including 4,663 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.
According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.59 per cent and the current recovery rate fell to 89.08 per cent.
To curb the virus transmission, Bangladesh on Thursday entered the one-week strict lockdown and Army personnel have been deployed to patrol alongside civilian forces to maintain law and order.
