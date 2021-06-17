Covid-19: Bangladesh extends restrictions for another month
Tourist spots, resorts and communities to remain closed during the period
The Bangladeshi government has extended the countrywide Covid-19 restrictions on public movement and transport for a month from Thursday.
The ongoing restrictions, which are to expire Wednesday midnight after having been extended several times, will now run through the midnight of July 15, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The country's Cabinet Division in its latest order on Wednesday made the announcement and urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps so that tourist spots, resorts and communities remain closed during the period.
In the meantime, all government, non-government and financial institutions will remain open while maintaining health rules.
Authorities concerned have been asked to ensure that public transports are carrying passengers at half capacity and maintaining health rules.
High-risk districts have been asked to take necessary measures, including announcement of a lockdown.
The latest restrictions came amid the surging Covid-19 positivity rate in several districts bordering India.
