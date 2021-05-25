Covid-19: Bahrain daily deaths hit a new high amid govt's plea for mass vaccination

Ministry of Health urges public to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines and get vaccinated.

Bahrain's health ministry on Monday reported 28 deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels.

Last week, the Gulf state restricted access to most public venues to immunized people after the spike in infections, which authorities mostly blamed on large gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eid holiday.

The Ministry of Health called on citizens and residents to register for and take the booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Vaccinations are our best protection against Covid-19, in reducing infection rates and reducing the severity of symptoms and complications that may lead to death," a statement issued sad.

"Our data shows that those who were unvaccinated accounted for 95 per cent of the total number of deaths in the Kingdom of Bahrain due to complications from the virus, which confirms how important the role of vaccination is in raising levels of immunity and immunization."

The ministry condoled with the families of all those who have died as a result of the virus, urging the public to strictly follow Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Bahrain suspends entry of travellers from 'Red List' countries

Bahrain, a country of 1.7 million people, late on Monday reported 2,800 new Covid-19 infections to take its tally to more than 220,800 cases. It has reported a total of over 840 deaths.

It registered 3,177 new infections the previous day.

Earlier this month authorities said they would expand the vaccination campaign to include adolescents aged 12-17.