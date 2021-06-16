Covid-19: Bahrain approves emergency use for new regn-cov2 medicine
The coronavirus treatment protocol in the kingdom would reduce symptoms complications.
Bahrain on Wednesday approved the emergency use for regn-cov2 medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s and Roche's newly authorised Covid-19 antibody combination, as part of its coronavirus treatment protocol to treat existing cases with mild and moderate symptoms, the state news agency (BNA) reported.
The report said updating the corona treatment protocol in the kingdom would reduce symptoms complications.
REGN-COV2 contains a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab, which are drugs called “monoclonal antibodies”, that are designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells to neutralise the virus.
UAE, Kuwait approve new Covid treatment
REGN-COV2 also received emergency use approval from the US FDA to treat mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 in non-hospitalised adults and adolescents of 12 years of age and older, who weigh at least 40 kg, and for those who are at high risk for developing severe Covid symptoms or of hospitalisation.
