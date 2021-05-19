Covid-19: Bahrain allows vaccination for ages 12 to 17

Guardian must grant approval and be present during the jab

Bahrain will vaccinate adolescents aged 12-17 with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, state news agency BNA said, citing the country’s National Medical Task Force for Combatting the Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Tuesday.

The decision by the health ministry’s vaccination committee followed recommendations by the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization and the United States’ Center for Disease Control, BNA added.

A guardian must grant approval and be present during the vaccination, BNA reported.

Bahrain had authorized six types of vaccines, by China’s Sinopharm, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE , AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Russia’s Sputnik and Sputnik-Light.