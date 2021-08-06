Covid-19: Bahrain adds more countries to travel red list, effective from August 12

Bahrain’s Civil Aviations Affairs issues travel advisory update.

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs has updated the Kingdom's Red List countries, in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee in response to recommendations made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting Covid-19.

The latest update includes the addition of Georgia, Ukraine, and the Republic of Malawi to the Red List, effective August 12, 2021.

Red List countries:

- People's Republic of Bangladesh

- Republic of India

- Islamic Republic of Pakistan

- Islamic Republic of Iran

- Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

- The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

- Republic of Indonesia

- Socialist Republic of Vietnam

- Republic of the Philippines

- Federation of Malaysia

- Republic of Iraq

- Republic of Tunisia

- Georgia

- Mongolia

- United Mexican States

- Dominican Republic

- Republic of the Union of Myanmar

- Republic of Panama

- Republic of South Africa

- Republic of Malawi

- Republic of Namibia

- Republic of Uganda

- Republic of Zimbabwe

- Republic of Mozambique

- Ukraine

Passengers arriving from Red List countries, including those who have transited through Red List countries in the preceding 14 days, are prohibited from entry, with the exception of citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain, BNA reported on Friday.

Entry requirements

Passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR test result, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure. Further testing is required upon arrival and on the tenth day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the 'BeAware Bahrain' application.

Quarantine

Quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) have been made available for passengers who do not have a permanent address in Bahrain. Those with a permanent address in Bahrain registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.

All other travel procedures for arrivals from non-Red List countries remain in place.

Red List countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the coronavirus and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.