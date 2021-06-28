Covid-19: Austria announces quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated UAE visitors

Under 18 unvaccinated children travelling with vaccinated parents can enter without quarantine.

Authorities in Austria have announced the opening of borders for many international travellers including those from GCC as an important step towards achieving a post Covid-19 strategy where the country resumes social and economic activities under safe measures.

Fully vaccinated citizens and residents in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar with a valid Schengen visa (if needed) can travel to Austria starting from July 1, 2021 without the need to quarantine. While travellers from Saudi Arabia can already enter Austria with no quarantine on arrival and by presenting a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination or past infection report upon entry, either in German or English languages.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 18 who are travelling with vaccinated parents are allowed to enter Austria for tourist purposes without quarantine as well. The list of recognised vaccines by the European county includes; BioNtech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm & Sinovac.

“Welcoming travellers from the GCC is not only a revival to the tourism scene in Austria, yet a great opportunity to explore and exchange experiences, strengthen cross cultural ties and join forces in bridging between people to better promote travel and tourism between Austria and the Gulf countries. We are looking forward to welcoming travellers from this region to Austria again,” said Robert Gröblacher, director for Middle East at the Austrian National Tourist Office.

