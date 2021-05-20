- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Australia in talks with airlines on vaccine passports
Holders of vaccine passports to be exempt from domestic travel restrictions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says
The Australian government has opened talks with international airlines on digital vaccine passports for people who have been inoculated against Covid-19.
The Australian Border Force (ABF) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which represents about 290 airlines have been in discussions about vaccinated Australians using the IATA Travel Pass, the Guardian Australia reported on Thursday.
It comes one day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison flagged the idea of a digital vaccination passport.
On Thursday he said holders of vaccination passports could be allowed to be exempt from domestic travel restrictions.
“That is likely to see more strains, more variants, come through, so we have to be exceptionally cautious,” Morrison told radio station 3AW.
“That’s why the borders remain closed, and that’s why we look to further liberalise things that are safe.”
Vinoop Goel, IATA’s Asia-Pacific director for airports, told the Guardian that its digital pass was secure and simple.
“Our goal is to try and make sure that borders reopen, and that too without quarantine because you know if you’re looking at a 14-day or 21-day quarantine, it does not work for business travel, neither does it work for leisure travel,” he said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
How Abu Dhabi's health platform supports Covid...
Malaffi, the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE)... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia in talks with airlines on vaccine...
Holders of vaccine passports to be exempt from domestic travel... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports 2,76,070 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka is now the worst hit state by the pandemic followed by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre opens ...
Treatment will be free for all patients, but they have to pay for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine booster shot: All your questions...
The additional jab will further boost one’s immunity and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Filipina expat wins raffle twice in one...
She says she will now be able to bring her daughter over to the UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Britain's Prince William gets first dose of Covid-...
'To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Dubai house prices to rise for 1st time in 6 years
Prices to rise by 1.1% this year and 2.8% in 2022, analysts say READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued