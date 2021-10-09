Covid-19: Australia braces for more infections as country moves towards reopening
Vast majority of population get vaccine against virus
Australia was bracing for more Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations, officials said on Saturday, even as it moves toward gradually easing pandemic restrictions with the vast majority of its people getting vaccinated against the virus.
Sydney, in a lockdown for more than 100 days, is to ease some key restrictions for the fully vaccinated from Monday. More than 70 per cent of people across New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have been fully vaccinated.
“We know that as we open up, case numbers will increase,” said New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet. “But what has been key to keeping people safe is our high vaccination rate.”
Australia’s most populous state recorded 580 new infections on Saturday, all of the Delta variant, and 11 deaths.
Neighbouring Victoria, its capital Melbourne in a lockdown since early August, reported a record 1,965 cases and five deaths. The state, home to around a quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, has inoculated around 57 per cent of its population.
The federal government is completing a plan to bring in 2,000 nurses and doctors from overseas over the next six months to help with the expected higher demand, Health Minister Greg Hunt told The Age newspaper.
“This will be a one-off boost to provide additional support,” Hunt said.
ALSO READ:
>> Australia to buy new oral Covid drug if regulator approves, says PM
>> Covid-19: Australia won’t welcome international tourists until 2022
Hospitals in Melbourne and Sydney have been under strain in recent weeks, with Ambulance Victoria, the state’s provider of pre-hospital emergency care and ambulance services, reporting four of its five busiest days ever over the past two weeks.
Australia’s Covid-19 cases remain, however, far lower than many comparable countries, with some 125,000 infections and 1,421 deaths.
Neighbouring New Zealand, which was largely virus-free for most of the pandemic until a Delta outbreak in mid-August, reported 34 new local cases, down from 44 on Friday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australia braces for more infections as ...
Vast majority of population get vaccine against virus READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Gujarat govt extends night...
The govt had earlier extended the night curfew in the major cities of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 44,389 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Over 86 million PCR tests have been administered in the country so... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Seha's Covid-19 vaccine staff get free ...
Deliveroo UAE partners with Mexican restaurant Taqado in thank-you... READ MORE
-
World
10 injured in Houthi drone attack at Saudi Arabia ...
Targeting civilian airport amounts to war crime, says coalition... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan president to visit UAE to...
Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site is considered the largest... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues again
The disruption comes days after the social media giant suffered a six-... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on Friday
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?