Covid-19: Assam govt offers Rs100,000 aid after video of actor's plight goes viral

Help started pouring in from the state's film fraternity as soon as the video started making rounds.

The Assam government has offered an aid of Rs100,000 (Dh5,000 approximately) to a popular singer after his plight was shared on social media.

Popular Assamese singer Arun Das had in a viral video said that he and his wife had been admitted to a hospital in the state after contracting Covid-19, but no one was attending to them.

Das, 68, and his wife, Pinky, had been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

"Someone sent the video on our WhatsApp group — we called up government officials, and put it on Twitter as well," The Indian Express cited Manas Barua, a Guwahati-based filmmaker, as saying.

Singer Zubeen Garg and actor Pabitra Rabha have also stepped in with aid.

"He did not even have a proper shirt, or sandals — the FFA has provided him with aid, and rations now," said Barua, referring to the Film Fraternity of Assam.

The video was also tweeted out by actor Adil Hussain. "Please look after this fantastic singer who sang for all of Assam and established our idea of romance in loss and Tragedy! Who sang his grief away to glory," he said.

The singer and his wife have since tested negative, and are reportedly back home.

On Wednesday, Bimal Borah, Assam's cultural affairs minister, visited Das at his home and presented him the cheque of Rs100,000 from the chief minister's relief fund.