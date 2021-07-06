Covid-19: As new case numbers drop, Sydney mulls on ending lockdown extension
Sydney went into a hard lockdown on June 26 to quash the latest flare-up - an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19.
The premier of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday she aims to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend a Covid-19 lockdown in Sydney that is due to end on Friday as new infections dropped in the country’s most populous state.
Just 18 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases were detected in NSW on Tuesday, half of the previous day’s number. But Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision would also take into account her administration’s determination to make the current lockdown in the city of five million people the last, as it aims to step up vaccinations.
“That will factor into our decision-making as to whether it (the two-week lockdown) finishes on Friday or whether we continue for a period longer,” Berejiklian told reporters. “I hope to be able to communicate to the community tomorrow on what next week looks like.”
Sydney went into a hard lockdown on June 26 to quash the latest flare-up - an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 - but officials have been frustrated after finding new infections linked to illegal gatherings and people flouting social distancing rules, raising prospects of an extension.
Of Tuesday’s cases, 16 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Two cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.
With Sydney battling its worst Covid-19 outbreak of 2021, total infections in the flare-up crossed 330 since the first case was detected nearly three weeks ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.
Speedy contact tracing, lockdowns, tough social distancing rules and a high community compliance have kept Australia’s Covid-19 numbers much lower among developed economies, with just over 30,800 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: As new case numbers drop, Sydney mulls...
Sydney went into a hard lockdown on June 26 to quash the latest flare-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australian Grand Prix set to be axed...
The Australian round of the MotoGP world championship, scheduled on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Germany to lift ban on travellers from India, UK,...
Travellers will be able to enter as long as they observe quarantine... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Over 140 passengers arrive in UAE from...
The flight took off from Cochin after attaining "special approval". READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Over 140 passengers arrive in UAE from...
The flight took off from Cochin after attaining "special approval". READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Germany to lift ban on travellers from India, UK,...
Travellers will be able to enter as long as they observe quarantine... READ MORE
-
News
High school toppers thank UAE for golden visa
The high school toppers, who also received kudos from the highest... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE’s assessment scheme: UAE school...
It was a welcome decision, they said, stressing that it will ensure... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program