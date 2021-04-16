- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: All visa holders allowed to enter Oman now
Omani authorities lift curbs on entry to country.
The Sultanate of Oman had previously barred entry into the country for those who were not residents or citizens.
Omani Authorities announced on Friday that it was lifting the entry restrictions that had come into place on April 7.
According to the Times of Oman, all visa holders would now be allowed to enter the country.
"After coordination with the concerned authorities, the previous circular has been updated and thus all visa holders will be allowed to enter the Sultanate," announced the Civil Aviation Authority.
On April 7, 2021, the authority had issued a circular stating: “Based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee, entry into the Sultanate is restricted to Omani citizens and holders of residency visas issued until April 5 2021 only."
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli