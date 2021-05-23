Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Ajman announces new rules for parties, weddings from June 1

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend a party or a wedding.


The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority - Ajman has issued a circular that announced the resumption of parties and weddings in hotels and banquet halls from June 1 while complying with all Covid-19 preventive norms.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend a party or a wedding, and each table can at best accommodate five persons while maintaining adequate social distancing among the guests.

The new rules have taken into consideration the authorities' bid to safeguard public health.

They added that no leniency would be tolerated and fines would be levied for violation of the revised norms that have been adopted to rein in the spread of the viral outbreak.

