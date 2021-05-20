Covid-19: After black fungus, white fungus infection reported in India

White fungus affects lungs as well as other parts of the body, such as nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, etc.

Even as a black fungus endemic looms over the coronavirus-ravaged India, there's another threat which is baffling medical experts. According to Indian media reports, cases linked to white fungus infection, considered to be more dangerous than black fungus, have been traced in Bihar.

Four cases of white fungal infection have been reported from Patna in Bihar, and one of the infected patients is a famous doctor from Patna, the reports said.

White fungus infection is more dangerous than black fungus because it affects lungs as well as other parts of the body, including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth, according to a report in the DNA.

Doctors say that white fungus also infect the lungs and an infection similar to Covid-19 is detected when a high-resolution CT scan is performed on the infected patient, DNA reported.

Doctors have issued a warning saying that unlike the black fungus, white fungus infection spreads more easily to vital organs, though there's little evidence as to what exactly makes this new infection more threatening.

A report in the Times of India said that as with black fungus infection, the risk of catching the new disease is the highest for those with frail immunity, suffering from pre-existing medical issues, including diabetes, and/or using steroids. Those put on high oxygen support are also at risk.

The report said a white fungus infection may be risky for pregnant women and children. Hence, proper emphasis should be laid on sanitisation since molds can be directly inhaled by a suspected patient.